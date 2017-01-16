Toggle navigation
92.5 KISS FM - Hit Music of Toledo
92.5 KISS FM - Hit Music of Toledo
Morning Rush
The Morning Rush Blog
The Morning Rush On Demand Channel
On-Air
The Morning Rush
Ryan Seacrest
Chris Proctor
Stick
Sisanie
Most Requested Live
Evolution with Pete Tong
Digital Riggs
Schedule
Trending
Local & Trending news
Toledo Weather
Toledo Traffic
Crime and Punishment
KISS FM Photos
On The Streets
Concerts
Podcasts
KISS FM playlist
Mercy Health Medical Minute
Kiss FYI
Closings and Delays
Jobs
Get The iHeartRadio App
Facebook
Twitter
iHeartMedia Communities
Events Calendar
Half Off Toledo
General Contest Rules
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Jersey Mike's wants to send you to the biggest party of the year!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
The Morning Rush
blink-182's Shares The Story Behind 'She's Out Of Her Mind'
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Latest School Delays & Closings
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 2pm
Governor Peter Thiel?
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Let Me Remind You Just How Perfect John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
Ryan's Quote Of The Day
Watch These Videos Of Dogs Riding Skateboards, Just Because
7-Year-Old Perfectly Impersonates Taylor Swift
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
PHOTOS: 27 Songs To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
He Caught THREE Great Whites!
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
x
See Full Playlist
92.5 KISS FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 92.5 KISS FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.